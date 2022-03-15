ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Election Day is coming up quickly in Northeast Tennessee, and to get voters ready, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is holding a candidate forum to connect candidates and voters.

On Tuesday, March 15 the Chamber is hosting the candidate forum at the historic Bonnie Kate Theatre. Retired Washington County Sessions Court Judge John Kiener will moderate a forum with candidates running for Carter County sheriff, mayor, trustee and clerk.

Before the forum begins, an informal meet and greet will be hosted including candidates for all open positions in Carter County. Organizers felt it was important to give voters this time to connect one on one with the candidates.

“I do think it’s a good time to go ahead and just get the information out there,” said Seth Hice, the media coordinator with the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. “That way, everyone can start building those relationships. So, if they have further questions down the road, they can start engaging with the candidates now and just get that going.”

The public is invited to submit questions for the forum online until 5 p.m. Tuesday or in-person until 6:45 p.m. Hice said questions will not be taken during the forum.

Candidates who RSVPed to take part in the forum include:

County Clerk

Randall Wayne Jenkins – R

Trustee

Larry L. Adams – R

Aaron C. Greer – R

Travis W. Hill – R

Chad K. Lewis – R

Andrew C. Wetzel II – R

County Mayor

Devon Buck – I

Michael Wayne Ensor – R

Danny R. Ward – R

Patricia A. Woody – R

Sheriff

Rocky Croy – I

Thomas E. Smith – R

The meet and greet portion will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last for 45 minutes. The forum is set to run from 7:00 to 7:45 p.m.

Questions can be submitted on the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce Website.