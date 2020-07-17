Candidates spend final hours before early voting at ‘Reagan Day Dinner’- one of the largest political gatherings in months

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The night before early voting launches in Tennessee, Republican candidates attended Sullivan County’s Reagan Day Dinner at the Meadowview Convention Center to honor the 40th U.S. President while also serving as a fundraiser to raise money to support the county’s Republican candidates.

Although attendees identify as the same party, many remain split in regard to reopenings and other areas of controversy.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke to Tennessee Congress hopefuls, along with state senate candidates and a Tennessee representative about the upcoming election.

The Sullivan co. Republican Party chairman Bill Kilgore says that if it wasn’t for covid- tonight’s party of 300 or so would have been well over 600. pic.twitter.com/M64UbfWbza — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) July 16, 2020

Phil Roe’s presumed successor, candidate and front-runner for the Tennessee Representative seat, Diana Harshbarger, declined to speak; however, other candidates expressed their views in regard to both the pandemic and today’s political climate.

Tennessee Rep. Timothy Hill (Tenn.- R) spoke of reopening schools safely and efficiently.

“I believe we live in the greatest part of the greatest state in the greatest nation on earth,” Hill said. “We can figure out a way to do it… but we’ve got to do it safely and in a manner that takes care of our children… that takes care of teachers and all the workers that are in school but it’s got to be done in a way that’s responsible and safe.”

Sen. Rusty Crowe (Tenn.-R), on the other hand, doesn’t believe schools can reopen soon enough.

“Schools need to open. The pediatric association for our nation did a great study that showed it’s much better for our kids to be in school than not,” Crowe said. “They need to be learning.. they need that structure. I think it’s a good thing. And I think you’re going to see… around here especially… all our kids going back to school.”

Following several counties’ recent mask mandates, former Kingsport mayor and Congressional candidate John Clark maintained that although mask mandates were “the right decision,” he doesn’t agree with them.”

“I don’t agree with federal mandates. I think the state and the local governments should be calling that shot… which is exactly what’s happening,” Clark said. “So, we have the local mayors who are making those decisions for our citizens which is the right decision to do. I’m not so sure I agree with the mandate from our local authorities.”

People are now starting to file into the conference center. pic.twitter.com/Sxc9s6Omaa — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) July 16, 2020

Congressional candidate Steve Darden emphasized the need for a vaccine to battle the novel coronavirus and to get the economy open again.

“What we need is a vaccine and the best experts in the field are working on it,” Darden said. “I think that American life will return to normal once we have a vaccine… prior to that, we’re probably going to have these outbursts… probably going to have these ups and downs.”

US Senate rivals Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi were there among many other Tri-Cities’ republicans- Sullivan Co. Sheriff Bill Cassidy, Senator John Lundberg and Washington Co. Mayor Joe Grandy, just to name a few.

Congressional candidate and presumptive race front-runner Diana Harshbarger was also there. She and one of her campaign staff members declined our request for an interview at the event.