JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thursday was the deadline for school board and other candidates to file petitions for the March county primaries.

Partisan candidates who filed before the deadline will appear on the ballot, assuming they are not disqualified by their self-proclaimed party or withdraw before the Dec. 21 withdrawal deadline.

Next year will mark the first partisan election for Kingsport Board of Education. Sullivan and Washington County will also hold partisan school board elections.

State lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 giving county political parties the option to nominate school board candidates. It was a controversial move opposed by some local school board members.

County primaries in Tennessee will be held on March 5 along with the presidential primary. County general elections will take place Aug. 1.

Kingsport

Four candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Kingsport Board of Education, all as Republicans. The candidates are incumbent board members Julie Byers and Todd Golden plus newcomers Jamie Jackson and Phillip Marshall.

Incumbent board member Tim Dean, who was appointed to the board to complete the term of Jim Welch, is not running for election.

Sullivan County

Four of seven Sullivan County Board of Education seats are up for election.

In the race for the District 1 seat, Carrie Carpenter and Angie Stanley will face each other in the Republican primary. Incumbent board member Mark Ireson is not seeking another term following his election to the county commission last year.

In District 3, Republican Mark Vicars Jr. was the only candidate to file a petition. Incumbent Matthew Spivey, who had picked up a petition to run as an independent, is not running for another term.

In District 4, petitions were filed by three Republicans: Todd McKinley, Rodney Padgett, and Matthew Smith. The winner of the Republican primary will face incumbent Randall Jones, who is running as an independent.

Only one candidate filed for the District 7 seat: incumbent Mary Rouse, who is running as an independent.

No Democrats filed for any of the seats.

Washington County

Seven candidates filed petitions to run for the three District 2 school board seats.

Incumbents Mike Masters and Whitney Riddle will appear in the GOP primary, along with candidates Chris Deaderick, Eric Barnes, and Rebecca Wagers.

Kathy Carr was the only candidate to file for the Democratic primary.

The Republican nominee and Carr will face independent candidate Emily Curran in the general election.

Incumbent board member Mary Beth Dellinger is not seeking re-election.

Other Races

Sullivan County assessor of property — Republican incumbent Donna Whitaker was the only candidate to file.

Washington County assessor of property — Republican incumbent Robbie McGuire was the only candidate to file.

Washington County District 1 constable (3 seats) — Republican Billy Austin and independent candidates Anthony Bell and Kenneth Phillips filed petitions.

Washington County District 2 constable (3 seats) — Republican Rick “Gilley” Gillenwater and independents Michael Gillespie, Mark Bacon, and Dickie Wines filed petitions.

Washington County District 3 constable (3 seats) — Only two candidates filed for District 3 constable: Rusty Chinouth and Scotty Carrier. Both are running as independents.