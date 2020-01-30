Candidate Manny Sethi calls on Sen. Alexander to vote no on impeachment witnesses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Tennessee is calling on Sen. Lamar Alexander to vote no on calling more witnesses in the Senate impeachment proceedings.

Dr. Manny Sethi is campaigning in the Tri-Cities. Wednesday night, he met with the East Tennessee State University College Republicans in Johnson City.

News Channel 11 asked Sethi for his thoughts on the growing speculation that Republican Lamar Alexander — the retiring Senator he hopes to replace — could vote with Democrats to call for witnesses and more documents, extending the impeachment trial.

“You know, I disagree with Sen. Alexander,” Sethi said. “I would encourage him and the other Republican Senators to end this kangaroo court, this charade. the president is clearly innocent, we all know this now just that the left hasn’t been able to accept he was elected in the first place.”

Sethi is running for the Republican nomination as a strong supporter of President Trump even though the president supports another Republican candidate Bill Hagerty.