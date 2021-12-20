Candidate petition pickup underway for next Washington Co., TN election cycle

WASHINGTON CO. Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s already time to start thinking about elections in Washington County, Tennessee.

On Monday, election officials opened up the application petition packet to the public. According to the election commission’s website, there are over 30 seats up for grabs.

As of Monday afternoon, Gary McAllister, the Chairman of Washington County Election Commission, said they had seen over a dozen people come in to pick up a packet.

“We’ve started to see a good flow of people already come through, which is good,” said McAllister. He said this much interest early on has him anticipating a busy election season packed with heavy voter interest as well.

News Channel 11 asked what the packet contained for each individual planning to run. McAllister said it’s everything a potential candidate could need.

“Your finances, what you can do in your finances, it shows you your area if you’re running for a certain area like school board or county commission, it will show you what area you already have, it will also show you the deadlines you have to do. Finally, it’ll have the petition with how many people you need to sign and your requirements. You need to live in Washington County and be a registered voter,” he said.

Open seats this coming May for the County Primary are as follows:

County Mayor

County Clerk

County Commissioners (15 seats)

Register of deeds

Trustee

Circuit court clerk

Sheriff

Chancellor

Circuit court judge

Criminal court judge

District attorney general

Gen sessions court judge

Public defender

County School Board

District 1 (3 seats)

District 3 (3 seats)

Depending on the position, petitions vary in requirements and the number of signatures needed. Some big local races to keep an eye on in 2022 include the battle for Sheriff, Mayor, and the 15 open County Commission seats.

At the Commission’s most recent meeting last Monday, Commissioner Kent Harris of District 2 said he will not be running for re-election due to health issues.

However, he encourages those in his community to step up and apply.

“We’ve got a really diverse County Commission and I don’t always agree, but I have the utmost respect for everyone I serve with on the County Commission. I think it’s an excellent group. I think that’s what you have to do. You have to hope that when you leave, it’s better than it was before. Whoever gets elected in my district this time, I hope they leave it better than I have, I think that should be the goal, to always leave it better than it was,” he said.

Meanwhile, County Mayor, Joe Grandy, told News Channel 11 he does plan on running for re-election. He said there are just so many projects in infancy that he wants to see come to full fruition.

“It’s truly an honor to serve and if re-elected for any of the officials, they are blessed to have the opportunity to serve the folks of Washington County. It’s really important for quality people in our community to stand up and be willing to take on a leadership role in their community,” said Grandy.

Harris said the job is thankless but worth it. His advice to his replacement and everyone serving the county is to make sure you’re prepared to serve, be an advocate, answer your phone for constituents, and most importantly, follow through.

Packets must be returned to the elections office by February 17, 2022, at Noon.

The first election of the 2022 cycle will be the County Primary on May 3. The General Election for the County will take place on August 4.