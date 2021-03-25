Campaign signs destroyed ahead of Virginia special election

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVNS / WJHL) — Hundreds of dollars worth of campaign materials were destroyed the night before Tuesday’s 38th District Senator Race in Virginia.

Senator-elect Travis Hackworth said it was brought to his attention Monday night that signs were missing at two polling places. He and campaign strategist Aaron Evans reportedly went to investigate.

“We received a call last night that two polling places that basically had signs missing from them so we immediately went to investigate the situation and once we realized the signs were missing for this specific polling place we referred it to Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office,” said Evans.

Evans said the polling place, held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, did not voice concerns over the signs. In the Commonwealth, signage is allowed at polling places, which is why Hackworth and his team said they are confused as to why this happened.

“Not only placed into the dumpster, but cut up with box cutters. And so certainly and obviously with all campaign spending and people giving money we’re always trying to be as good stewards with people’s money as possible and signs cost money,” said Evans.

Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County’s Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that they contacted the Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Virginia State Police out of Wytheville to determine if they will take the case.

According to Heatley, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is not investigating because Sheriff Brian Hieatt endorsed the targeted candidate, which may create a conflict of interest.

News Channel 11 contacted the Virginia State Police on Thursday morning. They had no updates at the time.