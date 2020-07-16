Campaign money: Sources, amounts vary widely between GOP congressional candidates

Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger has brought in and spent more money than any other candidate in the Tennessee First District Congressional GOP primary.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – She’s was on TV early and often and she led a late June poll — now Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports show Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger leading the Tennessee First Congressional District Republican primary field in campaign receipts.

FEC reports currently show more than $3.3 million has come into the crowded field of candidates vying for the opportunity to represent the GOP in November’s general election contest to replace outgoing Congressman Dr. Phil Roe. Early voting begins Friday.

That money’s come from a wide variety of sources, including candidates’ own funds ($1.8 million), political action committees ($650,000-plus) and individual donations ($982,000). Of the $3.3 million, about $2.5 million has been spent, with the rest sitting in candidates’ war chests.

In terms of receipts from any source, Harshbarger led the way through June 30, with State Representative Timothy Hill (Blountville) next thanks to a $559,000 spend on his behalf by the economically conservative Club for Growth PAC’s spending arm.

Hill was third in the Spry Strategies June 21-24 poll, with State Senator Rusty Crowe (Johnson City) second in the crowded race to represent Republicans in November for the Congressional seat being vacated by the retiring Dr. Phil Roe.

This year’s is the first widely contested GOP primary in the First District since 2006, the year Congressman Bill Jenkins retired. Six GOP candidates spent about $4.6 million between them by the time that election — won by David Davis — was over.

Current reports released Wednesday provide data through June 30 — plus early July reports from a political action committee (PAC) supporting candidate Timothy Hill. Early voting begins Friday and primary day is Aug. 6.

Self-funders, PAC-man and the fundraisers

Harshbarger and two other candidates spent more than a quarter million dollars of their own money (nearly $1 million in Harshbarger’s case).

Harshbarger leads the way, having loaned $936,428 to her campaign through June. Next was Knoxville physician Josh Gapp, who has put $540,000 of his own money into the campaign — more than 99 percent of his total receipts.

Former Kingsport Mayor John Clark, a retired corporate executive, loaned his campaign $292,724 through June. Attorney and former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden has loaned his campaign $55,000.

Timothy Hill, who has represented the Third District in Tennessee’s House of Representatives since late 2012, sits at sixth in total receipts through June 30 with $140,134.

But Hill’s exposure has exploded on the airwaves since the Club for Growth endorsed him July 7, then began running ads supporting him July 9. The PAC that focuses primarily on economic conservatism spent $559,000 on supporting Hill, 48-hour reports that became available July 11 show.

Wednesday, “Club for Growth Action” ads broadened out with an attack on Harshbarger.

Hill’s FEC reports also show a $32,982 expense supporting him from the House Freedom Fund PAC.Donations from individuals

When it comes to good old-fashioned campaign donations, State Senator Rusty Crowe (Johnson City) had pulled in $316,554 through June 30. Darden was next at $253,734, while Clark, Harshbarger and Hill all fell between $100,000 and $135,000.

State Representative David Hawk (Greeneville) had the lowest total receipts, but all $52,250 had come from individual donors. Gapp had raised just $1,230.

Individuals can give a maximum of $2,800 to one candidate during a campaign cycle.

Total spending and TV ad buys

There’s no exposure like television. Where Harshbarger went first, several others followed before the end of the second quarter.

By June 30, Harshbarger had spent $581,686 on ad buys, more than twice as much as Gapp, who was second at $248,115. Clark had spent $210,090 and Hill $107,332.

The ad game cranked up significantly in July, which was when the Club for Growth started running its ads supporting Hill. Darden and Crowe also joined Harshbarger, Hill, Gapp and Clark in regular rotation after the Independence Day holiday.

Overall spending showed Harshbarger outpacing the field at $856,337. Gapp had spent $511,148 and Clark wasn’t far behind at $440,475. No other candidate had spent more than $150,000 by June 30.

The next FEC reporting deadline is July 30.