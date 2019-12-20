Cameron Dickerson announces Democratic bid for Virginia’s 9th Congressional District

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WJHL) — Cameron Dickerson has announced his candidacy for Virginia’s 9th Congressional District.

He will run as a Democrat for the seat Republican Morgan Griffith has held since 2011.

Dickerson says he is a career intelligence analyst who has toured in Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia, and Slovenia during his career and serves as Executive Director of the private think-tank Intelligence Advanced Analytics. He is also Chairman of the Progressive National Committee.

“The hardworking people of Southwest Virginia are ready for a change in Washington,” Dickerson said in a statement. “For a decade, nothing has been done to push what District 9 represents in the United States. We must return to the Rick Boucher way of doing things and that means: SERVICE, TECHNOLOGY and EDUCATION. In February 2020, I will be introducing a new Aerospace, Energy and Defense company aimed at creating jobs in Southwest Virginia and promoting technical trade education in Virginia’s Community College System.”

He is a graduate of Tusculum University and Emory & Henry College.