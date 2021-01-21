Buchwald announces Democratic bid for Virginia’s 38th Senate District seat

RADFORD, Va. (WJHL) — Former Radford City Councilwoman Laurie Buchwald announced on Thursday that she will seek the Democratic nomination in the race for Virginia’s 38th state Senate District seat.

Buchwald was elected to the Radford City Council in 2002 and served two terms before deciding not to seek re-election.

She is a nurse practitioner who serves on the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners and is also involved in numerous other organizations.

“Southwest Virginia is struggling,” Buchwald said in a news release. “It has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered economically for far too long, and is longing for a voice in Richmond that puts partisan politics aside and gets results for our region and people. I believe that I am that person.”

A special election will be held on March 23 to fill the 38th District seat vacated by Republican Sen. Ben Chafin, who died from COVID-19 on New Year’s Day.

“My thoughts and prayers are still with the family of late-Senator Ben Chafin, and hope that as his successor, I can live up to the exceptional level of service he provided to those in the 38th District,” Buchwald said.

Buchwald is currently the only person seeking the Democratic nomination for the 38th District seat. If no other candidates emerge before Friday evening’s filing deadline, she will become the party’s nominee.

Six candidates are vying for the Republican nomination, which will be decided in a party canvass Thursday evening.