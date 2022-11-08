JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City voters stuck with the familiar in Tuesday’s City Commission race, re-electing incumbents Jenny Brock to a third term and John Hunter to a second.

The two were challenged by Jay Emberton, a former Army officer, and John Baker, a retiree and longtime leader of the Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities.

Brock comfortably led the ticket with 9,591 votes. Hunter garnered 6,413 votes, putting both the incumbents comfortably ahead of their challengers. Baker ran third with 4,736 votes and Emberton was a distant fourth with 2,671 votes.

Brock and Hunter will rejoin fellow commissioners Mayor Joe Wise, Vice Mayor Todd Fowler and Aaron Murphy, whose terms all end in 2024.

Brock, a Johnson City native who served as mayor from December 2018 to December 2020, will have been a commissioner for 14 years by the time her new term ends in 2026. She called the level of support voters gave her this election “very humbling.”

“I’m very grateful to them, and I will absolutely promise that I will continue to be respectful, prepared and hopefully a visionary leader for the city going forward,” Brock told News Channel 11.

She said 14 years is a long run, but she chose to seek re-election because the city is in an extremely important phase and needs solid, experienced leadership to navigate fast population growth.

“We have to figure out how we manage this growth in a way so that we are addressing all the needs of the citizens who are here today and keep our fingers on the character and culture of who we are, and then welcome our new residents in a way that we can integrate them into the community and make it a better community,” Brock said.

Hunter had a similar assessment on Tuesday — a night when Johnson City’s planning commission recommended approval of a large annexation where a planned subdivision could add around 500 residential units to the city. He pointed to two key factors that he believes caused voters to re-elect incumbents.

“As people see growth in our region, they see a lot of good things happening around town, and this affirms the direction the city is heading,” Hunter said. “And with everything going on, they realize that experience matters, and they value that in leadership.”

Brock said the commission is focused on a managed growth plan at a time when Johnson City’s housing market has consistently been ranked among the top 10 nationwide.

“We have to have a game plan in place, and we are looking at our zoning codes, we’re looking at infrastructure impact, and as I said I think we’re well equipped,” Brock said. “We’ve got a city manager who is showing great leadership in that area and I want to be there to help support that.”

Hunter said he does, too.

“I will continue to serve our community with a rational and sensible approach,” Hunter said. “I look forward to serving alongside the rest of the commission over the coming years as we continue to preserve our quality of life and expand upon our opportunities.”