Bradshaw says she wants to debate Hagerty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw says she wants to debate Republican candidate Bill Hagerty after she previously indicated that she would not be debating her opponent.

Bradshaw issued a statement Monday saying she is willing to debate Hagerty.

“I invite my opponent to join me in giving Tennesseans what they deserve: an open and honest debate over the issues they care about most,” Bradshaw said in part.

“I am running for a seat in the U.S. Senate because Tennesseans who look like me, who have overcome the same obstacles I have, deserve to have a leader in Washington who understands their lives and the issues that are most important to them. I am that person, and I am running to represent all Tennesseans.



Because of this, I believe that voters across our state deserve to hear more about my policy platform and how it contrasts with the views of my opponent. We have been a grassroots campaign from the beginning, but we did what many thought was impossible and won the Democratic nomination with a groundswell of energy from volunteers across the state. I invite my opponent to join me in giving Tennesseans what they deserve: an open and honest debate over the issues they care about most.” Statement by Marquita Bradshaw

This comes after Bradshaw told News Channel 11 in September that she wouldn’t be debating her opponent because she didn’t “have time to think about an opponent” when she is “thinking about serving the public.”

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported Friday that the only debate scheduled so far in the Senate race has been canceled by its host, WKRN-TV, because of “logistical conflicts.”

In a statement to News Channel 11, Hagerty’s campaign accused Bradshaw of “participating in political stunts.”

“First, Bill’s opponent said she didn’t want to debate, and now, she says she wants to. This is just another political stunt, like jumping out of an airplane, rather than telling the people of Tennessee about her radical, socialist policies that would remake America and our state. Bill is committed to listening to the people of Tennessee and representing their conservative values, and not participating in political stunts to assist a failing campaign.” Statement by Savannah Newhouse, Hagerty campaign press secretary

Bradshaw and Hagerty are running for the seat currently held by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring. They will face each other and a host of independent candidates in the Nov. 3 election.