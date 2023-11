GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Allen Boyd defeated incumbent Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

As of 10 p.m., with 18 of 19 precincts reported, Boyd, a Democrat, had 3,457 votes while McClanahan, a Republican, had 2,299. Those totals do not include provisional votes or mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

McClanahan was elected sheriff in 2019 as a Democrat but switched parties in 2020.