BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell endorses Bristol casino

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell Saturday released a statement urging Bristol, Virginia voters to cast their ballots in favor of the casino gaming referendum on Tuesday.
Caldwell released the following statement:
“The substantial economic impact expected to be created by the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino resort at the former Bristol Mall location is one that our area desperately needs and I would encourage all of the citizens of Bristol, Virginia to cast a vote in favor of the project on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The new resort is projected to create thousands of jobs, generate millions in tax revenues for the city of Bristol, Virginia and greater Southwest Virginia, provide our residents and visitors with a wide variety of entertainment opportunities, add much-needed hotel rooms and serve as a driving catalyst for future business growth on both sides of the state line. All of us at Bristol Motor Speedway are thrilled about the vast possibilities that such a project would provide if approved, and we certainly look forward to working with the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol team to elevate tourism traffic for the benefit of everyone throughout the greater Appalachian Highlands region.”