BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell endorses Bristol casino

(NEXSTAR) - Contrary to what many people believe, journalists project winners on election night, not the states themselves. The process of "calling" a state is a complicated mix of analyzing returns, exit polling and balancing expectations. The shift to mail-in voting has added significant complexity to that process in 2020 and we've been warned to expect delays.

Further complicating matters is the fact that not all states begin counting their absentee and mail ballots at the same time.