Bluff City BMA approved ordinance that allows municipal election to coincide with Sullivan County’s November general election

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, the board unanimously approved an ordinance that changes the date of municipal elections to coincide with Sullivan County’s November general elections.

This change of date extends city officials’ terms by about 16 months, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher, with the next election held November 2022.

“The only option is to extend the terms to those that are elected, and so each one of the elected members of the BMA currently will have their term of office extended as they go through the rest of their terms,” Booher said. “I think it’s about 16 months that they will have their terms extended.”

Booher said the change was an economical decision — it saves the city money.

“It will eliminate virtually all of the costs that [the city] currently pays to the tune of around $10,000 in savings that can now be allocated in other ways for the citizens of Bluff City.”