ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Republican incumbent Blake Andis has won a second term as sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, unofficial election results showed Tuesday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., with 19 out of 20 precincts reporting, Andis had 11,410 votes compared to independent candidate Rex Carter’s 4,432. Those totals do not include provisional ballots or mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

In a social media post, Carter conceded the race and thanked his supporters.

Andis became Washington County’s top lawman in 2019 by defeating Carter and two other candidates in the general election. He replaced Sheriff Fred Newman, who did not run for re-election.

Last month, Andis told News Channel 11 that he would work on expanding mental health, drug enforcement, and training programs if re-elected.