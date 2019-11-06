Blake Andis elected sheriff of Washington County, Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Voters have elected Blake Andis as sheriff of Washington County, Virginia.

Andis will replace incumbent Fred Newman, who did not run for re-election after 20 years in office.

Four candidates were on the ballot for sheriff, including Andis, Marty Berry, Rex Carter, and Greg Hogston.

Andis has spent more than 32 years in law enforcement in Washington County. 25 were spent with the Sheriff’s Office. He’s the current Chief of Police for Virginia Highlands Community College.

