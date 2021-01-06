Blackburn, Hagerty vote to certify Arizona’s Electoral College results

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty reversed course and voted to allow Arizona’s electoral votes Wednesday night.

Both Republican senators previously announced they would vote against certifying the Electoral College votes but ended up voting against an objection to Arizona’s votes.

I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 7, 2021

This comes after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, delaying the certification process and leading to the fatal shooting of a woman inside the Capitol building. Police say three other people died from medical emergencies.

Both the Senate and House voted to allow Arizona’s electoral votes.

The joint session of Congress will continue alphabetically counting the votes. It’s unclear if there will be more objections in other states.

