Blackburn, Hagerty issue joint statement on Capitol violence, certification of electoral votes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty issued a joint statement Thursday night regarding Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol and their decision to reverse course and vote for certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Blackburn and the newly-elected Hagerty, both Republicans, had previously announced they were going to oppose certification of the electoral votes when both houses of Congress met in a joint session on Wednesday.

But that was before the Capitol was overrun by supporters of President Donald Trump. One person was fatally shot by Capitol Police while three more died from medical emergencies.

Once order was restored and Congress reconvened later that night, both senators did not object to the election results.

Blackburn and Hagerty issued this statement Thursday night: