Blackburn, Hagerty issue joint statement on Capitol violence, certification of electoral votes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty issued a joint statement Thursday night regarding Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol and their decision to reverse course and vote for certifying the 2020 presidential election results.
Blackburn and the newly-elected Hagerty, both Republicans, had previously announced they were going to oppose certification of the electoral votes when both houses of Congress met in a joint session on Wednesday.
But that was before the Capitol was overrun by supporters of President Donald Trump. One person was fatally shot by Capitol Police while three more died from medical emergencies.
Once order was restored and Congress reconvened later that night, both senators did not object to the election results.
Blackburn and Hagerty issued this statement Thursday night:
“Yesterday was a shocking day of lawlessness. We watched in horror as rioters breached the security of both Houses of Congress and inflicted significant property damage upon those historical halls.
“Our Republic will rise above the chaos that ensued yesterday in the Capitol. These violent assaults on our democratic processes threaten to unwind the fabric of this country. As Americans, we must unite in our commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.
“We are grateful for the heroic law enforcement officials who helped restore peace, allowing us to complete our work. Last night we reconvened with our Senate colleagues to fulfill our constitutional duty to certify the 2020 election results and prepare for a peaceful transition of power. On January 20th, we will prove to the world that America is still the shining city on the hill.”Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Bill Hagerty