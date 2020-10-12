Blackburn discusses court packing on Fox News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R- Tenn.), joined Fox News’ The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton to discuss the launch of the nomination hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

People do not want to see an expanded Supreme Court – and this is what court packing is: it is expanding the number of jurists, the number of justices, on the Supreme Court so you can get your way, so you can have an activist bench. It makes them like a ‘superlegislature’… [Democrats] are trying to change the meaning of court packing… What they are trying to do is fundamentally, structurally change the court so they can add liberal justices and use that as a superlegislature. Sen. Blackburn on court packing

The Democrats are wanting us to not do our Constitutional duty. They’re wanting the President to not do his Constitutional duty… We are moving forward with the process as we are Constitutionally mandated to do Sen. Blackburn on the start of hearings

We have done 21 hybrid hearings at the Judiciary Committee… People can choose to attend in person or virtually… I plan to be in the room for the hearing. Sen. Blackburn on hybrid hearings

