Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee, a state that woke up on election day to mass tornado damage across Nashville and other parts of the state.

The overnight tornadoes resulted in at least 24 dead and shredded more than 140 buildings, including polling places. As a result, some polling sites were moved while some polling sites stayed open later to accommodate the voters trying to cast a ballot amid the debris and destruction.

Biden beat out Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

