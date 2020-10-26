LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

Biden endorses Marquita Bradshaw in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw and former Vice President Joe Biden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Marquita Bradshaw in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race.

Bradshaw’s campaign announced the endorsement Monday afternoon.

“Marquita is a proven leader who will fight for the needs of working families — needs she understands because she’s faced the same struggles they have. I am proud to endorse Marquita’s candidacy for U.S. Senate,” Biden said in a news release.

Bradshaw is running for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is not running for re-election. She is up against Republican candidate Bill Hagerty, who is backed by President Donald Trump.

Bradshaw is the first black woman to be nominated by a major party for U.S. Senate in Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

POLITICS

More Politics

Trending Stories