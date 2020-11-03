‘Be patient tonight’: Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett offers Election Night update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett offered an Election Day update Tuesday during a virtual press briefing. He told Tennesseans to be patient with officials as votes are counted.

Hargett was joined by Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins during the call with members of the media Tuesday. Their message was that this election has seen more ballots cast than ever before.

The uptick in voters could cause some delays in election results.

The biggest challenge, by far, this year, Goins said was COVID-19.

Hargett said that he visited at least one polling location in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties ahead of Election Day to ensure that each county’s Election Commission knew the COVID-19 guidelines and were following them. He added that he did this to ensure that it was safe to vote in-person this year during a global pandemic.

“Some places are going to be busier than other, please don’t leave your spot in line,” @sectrehargett told voters stuck in long lines #WJHLvotes — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 3, 2020

Goins added that this year, more provisional ballots have been used than in any other election either.

Watch the full press briefing here: