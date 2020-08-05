Aug. 6 Election: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee will hold its state and federal primary and county general elections on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says voters may notice signs with pandemic-related safety instructions at polling locations. Poll officials will wear face masks and are trained in social distancing protocols, he says.
“Election officials across the state have spent months preparing for this election to ensure the safety of voters and poll officials,” Hargett said in a news release. “I encourage voters to do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing protocols and wear a face covering.”
Hargett said early morning, noon, and 5 p.m. are the peak times at polling locations.
Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls:
Polling place hours
Opening times vary by county, however, all polling locations in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.
Here’s when polls open in local counties:
Carter County — 8 a.m.
Greene County — 9 a.m.
Hawkins County — 8 a.m.
Johnson County — 8 a.m.
Sullivan County — 8 a.m.
Unicoi County — 8 a.m.
Washington County — 8 a.m.
Election results
Click here for local election results. Results will begin to appear after polls close. You can also find election results in the Your Local Election Headquarters section on the WJHL News app.
The secretary of state says due to a large number of absentee ballots cast during the election, there may be a delay in reporting election results.
What to bring
Voters need to bring a valid photo ID. Any of the following IDs are acceptable:
- Tennessee driver license with your photo
- United States Passport
- Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
- Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government
- United States Military photo ID
- Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo
College IDs and other IDs not issues by the federal or state government are not acceptable.
Click here for more information on ID requirements.
What not to bring
State law requires polling locations and the area within 100-feet of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The distribution of campaign materials, such as signs and literature, and the solicitation of votes are prohibited in this area.
Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or other items will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
Who is the ballot?
Sullivan County sample ballot — County general
Sullivan County sample ballot — Democratic primary
Sullivan County sample ballot — GOP primary
Washington County sample ballot — County general
Washington County sample ballot — Democratic primary
Washington County sample ballot — GOP primary
More information
You can find more election information at GoVoteTN.com or the GoVoteTN App. You may also call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.