Aug. 6 Election: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee will hold its state and federal primary and county general elections on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says voters may notice signs with pandemic-related safety instructions at polling locations. Poll officials will wear face masks and are trained in social distancing protocols, he says.

“Election officials across the state have spent months preparing for this election to ensure the safety of voters and poll officials,” Hargett said in a news release. “I encourage voters to do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing protocols and wear a face covering.”

Hargett said early morning, noon, and 5 p.m. are the peak times at polling locations.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls:

Polling place hours

Opening times vary by county, however, all polling locations in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Here’s when polls open in local counties:

Carter County — 8 a.m.

Greene County — 9 a.m.

Hawkins County — 8 a.m.

Johnson County — 8 a.m.

Sullivan County — 8 a.m.

Unicoi County — 8 a.m.

Washington County — 8 a.m.

Election results

Click here for local election results. Results will begin to appear after polls close. You can also find election results in the Your Local Election Headquarters section on the WJHL News app.

The secretary of state says due to a large number of absentee ballots cast during the election, there may be a delay in reporting election results.

What to bring

Voters need to bring a valid photo ID. Any of the following IDs are acceptable:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs and other IDs not issues by the federal or state government are not acceptable.

Click here for more information on ID requirements.

What not to bring

State law requires polling locations and the area within 100-feet of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The distribution of campaign materials, such as signs and literature, and the solicitation of votes are prohibited in this area.

Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or other items will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

Who is the ballot?

Carter County sample ballot

Greene County sample ballot

Hawkins County sample ballot

Johnson County sample ballot

Sullivan County sample ballot — County general

Sullivan County sample ballot — Democratic primary

Sullivan County sample ballot — GOP primary

Unicoi County sample ballot

Washington County sample ballot — County general

Washington County sample ballot — Democratic primary

Washington County sample ballot — GOP primary

More information

You can find more election information at GoVoteTN.com or the GoVoteTN App. You may also call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.