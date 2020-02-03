Attorney for Sullivan County Dan Street plans Congressional run

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dan Street, who has served as Sullivan County’s attorney since 1994, said Monday he intends to run in the Aug. 6 Republican primary for outgoing First District Congressman Phil Roe’s seat.

Street picked up papers at the Sullivan County Election Commission office Monday, the first day that option was available. The deadline to file is April 3.

Street, 65, who is president of the Tennessee County Attorney’s Association and whose county role is an elected one, said he has long considered running for Congress. He said the broad range of issues he addresses in his role — running the gamut from employment to criminal justice and health care to contracts — make him well-suited for serving in Congress.

Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street

“We have dealt with all these different fields of law and how they affect government,” Street said. “I think I can take that experience with me and it will be worth a lot to this area.”

Street said he has thought about a Congressional run “since college,” and considered it when Jimmy Quillen retired in 1996. “The big issues that confront our nation, I just feel involved with those and have always been interested in them,” Street said. “I think I could stand up for our citizens and be a part of that conversation, national issues, international issues,” Street said. “That’s where they get discussed and that’s where they get decided — that’s where I want to be.”

Street said he hasn’t yet assembled a campaign team, and that he has a relative lack of experience with campaign fundraising compared to some likely candidates.

“The big question I get is, ‘well, do you have a million dollars?’ and I don’t, but I’ve decided I’m not going to let that stop me,” Street said.

He said the fundraising element is “a steep learning curve, and I’ll just do the best I can.”

Still, he said he enjoyed a good reception at a Republican event he attended Monday. “I was really pleased at the encouragement I got.”

Street was born in Unicoi County and raised in Sullivan County. He got his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He was elected TCAA president in December, and also served in that role in 2002-2003.