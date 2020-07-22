At least seven wrong ballots cast in Washington County – outside help brought in

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County has mistakenly given at least seven voters incorrect ballots during early voting, the state’s election commissioner and Washington County Election Administrator Maybell Stewart both said Wednesday.

And the voters who received the wrong ballots are essentially stuck with their votes, Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said — though they can cast “provisional ballots” if they request to do so.

“We know of seven, seven ballots and we’ve got seven voters’ names that we believe may have cast an incorrect ballot,” Goins said during a Zoom interview.

News Channel 11 first reported on the voting problems in Washington County Saturday. One recipient of an incorrect ballot was U.S. Representative Phil Roe.

The known problems primarily stem from one “split precinct” — the sixth — which includes some voters who are in the Sixth House District and some who live in the Seventh House District.

Those districts have competitive primaries in which well-funded challengers Tim Hicks (6th) and Rebecca Alexander (7th) face incumbents Micah Van Huss and Matthew Hill. Goins said a lookback after the problems cropped up suggests that poll workers may have put too much emphasis on the precinct and overlooked the district.

“Split precincts are difficult,” Goins said. “I’m not giving an excuse, I’m just saying that when you have split precincts, and that’s what you have here, sometimes mistakes like this can take place.”

“On the paperwork it sounds like the individuals were focusing on precinct 6 when they should have been focusing on House District 7,” Goins said. “So we believe that this is something that will be corrected with some adjustments in some of the paperwork that is being done on a local level.”

One incorrect ballot, though, was cast in the 11th precinct, which while it is a split one, doesn’t contain a six or a seven. Additionally, Goins’ office confirmed that some of the wrong ballots involved Sixth District voters being Seventh District ballots, and some the other way around.

Goins said Stewart contacted his office Friday when the problem was first discovered. They worked together and also brought in Donna Sharp, who retired as Hawkins County’s election commissioner in 2019, to “review some of the processes that was going on there,” Goins said.

“On the local level we had already developed a game plan on how we thought the issue should be corrected, and honestly that was corroborated with having another set of eyes come in and take a look at it.”

On Tuesday, News Channel 11 spoke with one voter who received the wrong absentee ballot. Goins said he was aware of an incorrect absentee ballot being sent out, but no vote was cast. This means it is not counted among the seven incorrect ballots. Goins said the voter has received a proper ballot.

Goins said his office has been heavily involved in the follow up, speaking with Stewart’s office every day except Sunday.

“This is on our radar, we’ll continue to follow it, we think it’s corrected,” Goins said. “Obviously if it’s not corrected we’ll look at other things as well.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, election administrator Maybell Stewart responded to News Channel 11’s request for comment. She said a voter first brought the wrong ballot issue to their attention.

“Someone called and said they had gotten the wrong ballot,” said Stewart.

Maybell Stewart

Stewart said the election commission is taking corrective action.

“It’s split districts and the wrong ballot was given at the machine,” she said. “We have given more training to the registrars and machine operators. We’re doing our machine applications different than we were before. We think this is going to help solve the problem,” she said.

Stewart said the ballot mistakes were caused by human error.

“Washington County has always strived to have fair and honest elections. And that’s what we’re doing,” she said.

But Stewart said she’s taking responsibility for the situation.

“It ultimately falls to me. I’m the administrator of elections, it’s my job to see that the people get the ballot that they’re supposed to get,” she said.

Goins urged voters to check the ballots they’ve been given before casting their votes.

“That would be my advice to a voter. If they get in there, they’re voting, they believe that the correct ballot has not been pulled up, please don’t cast the ballot,” said Goins. “Back up, ask for the machine operator to come over, explain to the machine operator on the ballot that you believe that you should be voting in, and they can back out that ballot. But once you cast that ballot, that vote goes into the system and we can’t take that vote back.”

Stewart said Wednesday afternoon over 4,200 votes have been cast in early voting. This is not including nursing home or absentee voters.