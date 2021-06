GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — The Appalachian School of Law will host a debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates in Virginia’s governor’s race.

Officials with the law school said Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have committed to a debate at the school.

A date has not been set but the school’s director of communications said the date would be determined in the near future.

Election Day is Nov. 2.