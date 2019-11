RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Associated Press projects Republican Will Wampler as the winner of Virginia’s House of Delegates 4th District seat.

Wampler will replace Republican incumbent Del. Todd Pillion, who decided to run for the Virginia Senate District 40 seat.

The 4th House District includes Dickenson County and part of Russell, Washington, and Wise counties.

