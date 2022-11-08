RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Associated Press has declared Rep. Morgan Griffith the winner of Virginia’s 9th Congressional District race.

The six-term Republican defeated Big Stone Gap Democrat Taysha DeVaughan in the November general election. Both candidates were unopposed in the primaries.

Griffith is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, a key position for a congressman who represents the coalfields of Southwest Virginia.

Before first being elected to the U.S. House in 2010, Griffith served in the Virginia House of Delegates.