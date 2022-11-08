RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Associated Press has declared Rep. Morgan Griffith the winner of Virginia’s 9th Congressional District race.
The six-term Republican defeated Big Stone Gap Democrat Taysha DeVaughan in the November general election. Both candidates were unopposed in the primaries.
Griffith is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, a key position for a congressman who represents the coalfields of Southwest Virginia.
Before first being elected to the U.S. House in 2010, Griffith served in the Virginia House of Delegates.
News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. For in-depth coverage of the races and election news, head to the Your Local Election HQ page.