AP: Todd Pillion elected to Virginia Senate District 40 seat

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Voters have elected Republican Todd Pillion in Virginia’s 40th state Senate district, according to the Associated Press.

This comes after incumbent Sen. Bill Carrico announced that he would retire and not seek re-election.

Pillion currently serves in the Virginia House of Delegates where he represents the 4th House District.

The 40th Senate District includes all of Lee, Scott, Washington, and Grayson counties and part of Smyth, Wise, and Wythe counties. It also includes the city of Bristol, Virginia.

