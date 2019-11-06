AP: Sen. Ben Chafin re-elected in Virginia’s 38th Senate District

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Associated Press projects that Sen. Ben Chafin, Jr. (R-Lebanon) will serve another term in the Virginia Senate representing the 38th District.

Chafin was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and previously served in the House of Delegates representing the 4th District.

Virginia’s 38th Senate District includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, and Pulaski counties and part of Smyth, Wise, and Montgomery counties. It also includes the cities of Norton and Radford.

