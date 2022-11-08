NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Associated Press has called the Tennessee 1st Congressional District race for incumbent Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger.
Harshbarger defeated Democrat Cameron Parsons and two independents to win a second term.
She was unopposed in the August Republican primary after a potential challenger was removed from the ballot.
Harshbarger’s re-election bid was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who also endorsed her in the 2020 election.
