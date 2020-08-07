AP projects Trump-backed Bill Hagerty winner of US Senate GOP primary

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty speaks at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are competing to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Associated Press projects that Bill Hagerty, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump before he had even announced he was running for office, has won the U.S. Senate Republican primary in Tennessee.

Hagerty is seeking the seat currently held by the retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Hagerty has promised to be an ally of the president if elected. He served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan for about two years before resigning in 2019 to run for Senate. He was also Trump’s Tennessee Victory Chair during his 2016 presidential campaign and was named to Trump’s transition team.

The president endorsed Hagerty in a tweet days before he resigned as ambassador and months before he officially announced his bid for Senate.

“He is strong on crime, borders & our 2nd A. Loves our Military & our Vets,” Trump tweeted. “Has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Tennessee loving Bill Hagerty, who was my Tennessee Victoy Chair and is now the very outstanding Ambassador to Japan, will be running for the U.S. Senate. He is strong on crime, borders & our 2nd A. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Complete & Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

He was also endorsed by Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Hagerty served in various executive positions during his business career and founded his own merchant bank and private equity firm. His business experience led to former Gov. Bill Haslam naming him commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development in 2011.

The former ambassador’s victory marks the end of a primary race that was anything but clean in the weeks leading up to the election. Hagerty and his main opponent, Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi, attacked each other in television ads, websites, and on social media. Hagerty accused his opponent, who he referred to as “Massachusetts Manny,” of having liberal ties. Sethi labeled Hagerty a “Washington insider” and “establishment” Republican.

Hagerty will face the Democratic nominee and several independent candidates in the general election on Nov. 3.

Republicans have held both of Tennessee’s Senate seats since 1994.