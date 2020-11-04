AP projects Bill Hagerty winner of Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty speaks at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 — the day he won the GOP primary for Senate — in Brentwood, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Associated Press projects that Republican Bill Hagerty, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, has won the U.S. Senate race in Tennessee.

Hagerty defeated Memphis Democrat Marquita Bradshaw and a host of independent candidates for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Lamar Alexander, who did not seek re-election.

Before he had even announced that he was running, Hagerty was endorsed by Trump. He served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan for about two years before resigning to run for Senate.

He was also endorsed by Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey.

Hagerty secured the Republican nomination after a heated primary race with Nashville physician Manny Sethi.

Republicans have held both of Tennessee’s Senate seats since 1994.