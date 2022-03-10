KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — County Commissioner Angie Stanley formally kicked off her campaign for Sullivan County mayor on Thursday.

Stanley, who currently represents District 7 on the county commission, will challenge incumbent Mayor Richard Venable in the Republican primary.

During her official campaign announcement Thursday evening, Stanley cited her time on the commission as one reason why voters should support her.

“I’ve got the government experience and what I have experienced with our government here in the last eight years is one of the main reasons that I’m running,” Stanley said.

Stanley said if elected, one thing she will focus on is the county’s debt along with being transparent and looking out for taxpayers.

“The people of Sullivan county are tired of paying higher taxes and the debt that’s Sullivan Counties in,” she said. “It’s unacceptable.”

Stanley is also a business owner, having run a small business in Colonial Heights for more than 30 years. She encouraged citizens to fulfill their civic duty by going out and voting in the upcoming primary.

“I just hope that everybody gets out and votes,” Stanley said. “If they’re looking for the good old boys, then I’m not their candidate. I will do what’s best and I will be a voice for the Sullivan County citizens.”

The county primary election will be held on May 3 with early voting beginning on April 13.