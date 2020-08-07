Alexander defeats longtime state Rep. Matthew Hill in GOP primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rebecca Alexander has won the Republican primary in Tennessee House District 7, defeating longtime state Rep. Matthew Hill.

Records show that Alexander both outraised and outspent Hill, who was seeking his ninth term in the General Assembly.

Happy tears from Hicks and Alexander as they thank the room with numbers showing them in the lead. pic.twitter.com/nk7435JbgZ — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 7, 2020

Alexander is a business owner and former high school teacher. She owns Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with her husband and once served as national marketing manager for Magnavox.

She is a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and has degrees from East Tennessee State University and Milligan College.

Alexander said her various life experiences made her the best candidate, despite her lack of experience in politics.

She will not face a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 general election.

Everyone in the room is praying over Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander after they both just gave speeches thanking their families and supporters. pic.twitter.com/akTyCtTkh1 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 7, 2020

District 7 includes part of Washington County.

Meanwhile, in another Washington County political upset, home builder Tim Hicks defeated four-term state Rep. Micah Van Huss in the GOP primary for the Tennessee House District 6 seat.