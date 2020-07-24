Air Force officer, car dealer, pastor join Harshbarger campaign as co-chairs

Pastor Phil Hoskins, businessman Mitch Walters and retired Air Force Colonel Greg Johnson have joined Congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger’s campaign as co-chairs.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities businessman, a retired Air Force Colonel and the former senior pastor of a Kingsport megachurch have joined First District Congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger’s campagn as co-chairs.

The trio includes Mitch Walters, owner of the 18-location Friendship Auto Enterprises; Greg Johnson, who served more than 34 years as both an enlisted airman and an officer; and Phil Hoskins, who was Harshbarger’s pastor at Higher Ground Baptist Church.

The three joined the campaign Tuesday.

“I am honored and humbled to have received the support of Mitch, Phil, and Greg, their ties to the community, and institutional knowledge will help ensure victory for our campaign,” Harshbarger said.

Johnson said Harshbarger sought him out “and took the time to listen and learn about issues facing our active duty men and women as well as our veterans.”

Walters said government needed “more business-minded people … and less government in our business, and that is exactly what you will get with Diana.”

Hoskins said Harshbarger was among Higher Ground’s most active members, including teaching Sunday School for more than 20 years and taking several mission trips. “Diana has a ‘servant’s heart’ and is one of the most giving people I know,” Hoskins said.