Absentee voting underway for March Democratic primary in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Absentee voting is underway in Virginia for the March 3 Democratic presidential primary.

Voters can apply for an absentee ballot in-person or by mail, fax, or email. The absentee ballot request form is available online.

Applications completed by mail, fax, or email must be received by the local registrar’s office by 5 p.m. on February 25.

February 10 is the deadline to register to vote in the March 3 primary in Virginia.

No Republican candidates will appear on ballots in the Virginia primary. The state Republican Party decided not to select its delegates at a state convention instead.

You can read more about absentee voting in Virginia on the Department of Elections’s website.

