1  of  21
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools TCAT Elizabethton The Learning Center - Castlewood TOP Academy Kingsport Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Abingdon town council opposes relocating courthouse

Your Local Election HQ

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WJHL)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Town Council passed a resolution Tuesday evening opposing the proposed relocation of the county’s courthouse.

This comes as county officials seek to change the location of the courthouse from downtown Abingdon to the old K-Mart building on Cummings Street. County leaders have proposed letting voters decide with a referendum on the November 5 ballot.

In addition to opposing the proposed move, the resolution states that the town is willing to work with the county to renovate the existing courthouse.

The resolution cites additional traffic on Cummings Street and a negative impact on downtown business as reasons for opposing the proposed move.

PREVIOUS: Abingdon Town Council may oppose changing location of Washington County Courthouse

.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss