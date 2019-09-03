Abingdon town council opposes relocating courthouse

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Town Council passed a resolution Tuesday evening opposing the proposed relocation of the county’s courthouse.

This comes as county officials seek to change the location of the courthouse from downtown Abingdon to the old K-Mart building on Cummings Street. County leaders have proposed letting voters decide with a referendum on the November 5 ballot.

In addition to opposing the proposed move, the resolution states that the town is willing to work with the county to renovate the existing courthouse.

The resolution cites additional traffic on Cummings Street and a negative impact on downtown business as reasons for opposing the proposed move.

PREVIOUS: Abingdon Town Council may oppose changing location of Washington County Courthouse

.