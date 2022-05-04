BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several current Sullivan County commissioners will no longer be on the commission come September.

Voters ousted four incumbents — Mark Vance in District 2, Todd Broughton and Terry Harkleroad in District 6, and Alicia Starnes in District 8 — in the Republican county primary. Several current commissioners also did not run for re-election.

Only one candidate, Lori Love, ran in the Democratic primary. Primary winners will advance to the August general election.

District 1 (one seat)

David Hayes defeated Sabrina Brown and Tamra Jessee for the Republican nomination. No one filed to run as a Democrat or independent, so Hayes will be unopposed in the August general election.

District 2 (three seats)

Incumbent David Akard and newcomers Cheryl Harvey and Matt Slagle won the GOP nomination for three seats. Dennis Hutton and incumbent Mark Vance did not make the cut.

No Democrats or independents qualified, so Akard, Harvey, and Slagle will run unopposed in August.

District 3 (one seat)

Andrew Cross ran unopposed for the GOP nomination. He will also be unopposed in the August general election.

District 4 (three seats)

All three incumbents — Joyce Crosswhite, Michael Cole, and Tony Leonard — won the Republican nomination for three seats over Rick Hicks.

All three will run unopposed in the August county general election.

District 5 (two seats)

Incumbents Hershel Glover and Dwight King defeated Sherry Grubb for the Republican nomination for two seats. Glover and King will run unopposed in the August general election.

District 6 (three seats)

Two incumbents, Todd Broughton and Terry Harkleroad, failed to win the Republican nomination. Instead, voters picked three newcomers: Zane Vanover, Jessica Means, and Daniel Horne. They will run unopposed in the August general election.

Incumbent Judy Blalock did not run for re-election.

District 7 (two seats)

Voters awarded the Republican nomination to incumbent Sam Jones and newcomer Travis Ward. They will face Democrat Lori Love in the August general election. Love is the only Democrat on the ballot.

Incumbent Angie Stanley, who ran for mayor, did not run for re-election to her county commission seat.

District 8 (two seats)

School board member Mark Ireson won the most votes in the Republican primary for District 8. Voters also tapped incumbent Darlene Calton. Fellow incumbent Alicia Starnes came up short, ending her bid for re-election.

Ireson and Calton will run unopposed in the August general election.

District 9 (two seats)

Newcomers Joe Carr and Joseph McMurray won the Republican nomination in District 9 and will face independent candidate Randall Bowers in the August general election.

Incumbents Colette George and Doug Woods were not on the ballot.

District 10 (two seats)

Incumbents Larry Crawford and Gary Stidham ran unopposed for the Republican nomination and will be unopposed again in the August general election.

District 11 (three seats)

All three incumbents — John Gardner, Hunter Locke, and Archie Pierce — took the Republican Party nomination in District 11 over Michael Hannan.

All three will run unopposed in the August general election.