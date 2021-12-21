38 candidates file for election in Sullivan County, incumbent mayor Venable contested

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On the first day to issue petitions for elections, 38 candidates filed paperwork to run for office in Sullivan County.

This includes County Mayor Richard Venable, who will seek reelection and will face opposition from two current county commissioners.

Angie Stanley and Mark Vance both picked up paperwork to seek the nomination in May’s GOP Primary. Stanley currently represents District 7, and Vance represents District 2.

Commissioner of Highways Scott Murray also picked up his petition and will be opposed by Calvin Clifton who picked up his petition and seeks the Republican Nomination.

Two Sullivan County School Boards member picked up paperwork to run for Sullivan County Commission.

Mark Ireson will seek the nomination in District 8 along with Darlene Calton who is seeking reelection and Stanley Hodges who will also seek the nomination.

Former School Board Chairman Michael Hughes filed to run for the District 5 seat along with Sherry Grubb.

28 others picked up their own petitions to run, including:

Sheriff – Jeff Cassidy

Circuit Court Clerk – Bobby Russell

Criminal Court Judge – James Goodwin

District Attorney – Barry Staubus

County Commission District 1 – Randy Morrell

County Commission District 4 – Michael Cole

Joyce Crosswhite

Anthony Leonard

County Commission District 6 – Todd Broughton

Todd McKinley

Jessica Means

County Commission District 9 – Gary Churchwell

Mercedes Roberts

County Commission District 10 – Gary Stidham

County Commission District 11 – John Gardner

Michael Hannan

Hunter Locke

Archie Pierce

Trustee – Susan Arnold Ramsey

County Clerk – Teresa Jacobs

Register of Deeds – Sheena Tinsley

Public Defender – Andrew Gibbons

Chancellor – Katie Priester

Circuit Court Judge Part 1 – John Mclellan

Circuit Court Judge Part 2 – William Rogers

General Sessions Judge Division III – Ray Conkin

General Sessions Judge Division IV – Doug Vance Jr.

Sullivan County School Board District 4 – Michael Hughes

The deadline for anyone wanting to file for election is Feb. 17 at noon.