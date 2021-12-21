38 candidates file for election in Sullivan County, incumbent mayor Venable contested

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On the first day to issue petitions for elections, 38 candidates filed paperwork to run for office in Sullivan County.
This includes County Mayor Richard Venable, who will seek reelection and will face opposition from two current county commissioners.
Angie Stanley and Mark Vance both picked up paperwork to seek the nomination in May’s GOP Primary. Stanley currently represents District 7, and Vance represents District 2.
Commissioner of Highways Scott Murray also picked up his petition and will be opposed by Calvin Clifton who picked up his petition and seeks the Republican Nomination.
Two Sullivan County School Boards member picked up paperwork to run for Sullivan County Commission.
Mark Ireson will seek the nomination in District 8 along with Darlene Calton who is seeking reelection and Stanley Hodges who will also seek the nomination.
Former School Board Chairman Michael Hughes filed to run for the District 5 seat along with Sherry Grubb.
28 others picked up their own petitions to run, including:
- Sheriff – Jeff Cassidy
- Circuit Court Clerk – Bobby Russell
- Criminal Court Judge – James Goodwin
- District Attorney – Barry Staubus
- County Commission District 1 – Randy Morrell
- County Commission District 4 – Michael Cole
Joyce Crosswhite
Anthony Leonard
- County Commission District 6 – Todd Broughton
Todd McKinley
Jessica Means
- County Commission District 9 – Gary Churchwell
Mercedes Roberts
- County Commission District 10 – Gary Stidham
- County Commission District 11 – John Gardner
Michael Hannan
Hunter Locke
Archie Pierce
- Trustee – Susan Arnold Ramsey
- County Clerk – Teresa Jacobs
- Register of Deeds – Sheena Tinsley
- Public Defender – Andrew Gibbons
- Chancellor – Katie Priester
- Circuit Court Judge Part 1 – John Mclellan
- Circuit Court Judge Part 2 – William Rogers
- General Sessions Judge Division III – Ray Conkin
- General Sessions Judge Division IV – Doug Vance Jr.
- Sullivan County School Board District 4 – Michael Hughes
The deadline for anyone wanting to file for election is Feb. 17 at noon.