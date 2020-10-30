262 Tennessee schools hold mock elections; click to see results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students across the state of Tennessee participated in the 2020 Student Mock Election.

*Note- this was a mock election and the results do not reflect results for the November 3 election.

According to a release from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, 37,014 students from 262 schools voted for presidential and U.S. Senate candidates.

“We hope students and teachers both enjoyed participating in this year’s student mock election. Our goal is to get students in the habit of voting and being civically engaged,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The results were announced at West Valley Middle School in Knoxville.

Presidential Election

Donald Trump – 52.3%

Joe Biden – 32.7%

Kanye West – 10.2%

Remaining Independents – 4.8%

Senate Election

Bill Hagerty – 62%

Marquita Bradshaw – 38%

Participating students were in grades Pre-K through high school and included public, private and home school associations.