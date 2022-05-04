(WJHL) — The votes are in following Primary Elections Tuesday in the Tri-Cities. News Channel 11 compiled a list of the GOP Primary winners for county commission seats.

Carter County

Incumbents Robert Acuff and Willie Campbell held their seats in the GOP primary for District 1. Nick Holder ousted Mark Blevins. All three will appear on the August ballot alongside Independent David Nichols.

, Incumbent and . They will appear unopposed on the August General Election ballot. Donnie Cable, Todd Smith and Pattie Duffield won the primary for District 6 Commission seats. All three Republicans will appear on the August ballot alongside Independent John Lewis.

Greene County

District 2 Commission primary winners include Incumbent Brad Peters and Chase Murray. Incumbent Joshua Arrowood beat Alan Marsh for the third seat. The winners will face no opposition on the August ballot.

Hawkins County

District 3 Commission primary winners include incumbents Danny Alvis and Charles Thacker . Alvis and Thacker will face no opposition in the August General Election.

and will face no opposition on the August ballot. District 7 Commission primary winners include Joey Maddox and Robert Palmer II. They will face no opposition on the August ballot.

Sullivan County

David Hayes won the District 1 Commission primary and will face no opposition in August.

and will appear on the District 9 Commission ballot in August along with Independent Randall Bowers. Incumbents John Gardner, Hunter Locke and Archie Piece will face no opposition in the August General Election for District 11 Commission.

Unicoi County

Tim Lingerfelt and incumbents Loren Thomas and Jamies Harris won the District 1 Commission seats in the Primary Election.

Washington County

Richard Tucker won the seat in the District 1 Commission primary and will be the only candidate on the ballot in the August election.

won the District 12 Commission seat as the previous seat holder, Robert Tester, ran for county mayor and lost against incumbent Joe Grandy. The District 15 Commission seat has been vacant since the death of Commissioner Mike Ford in December. In the May Primary Election, Ben Carder won the seat and will be the only candidate for the seat on the August ballot.

Incumbent 8th District Commissioner Freddie Malone is unopposed but will face Independent Scott Keith Holly in August. In the 10th District, Commissioner David Tomita will face Democrat Ben Putland and Independent Donald Feathers Jr. in the General Election.

Only two Democrats qualified in Washington County to appear on the Primary Election ballot — incumbent Jodi Jones, who is running unopposed for the 11th District seat and Ben Putland.

