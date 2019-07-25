Xfinity series driver John Hunter Nemechek looks to bolster playoffs points at BMS

Chattanooga, TN — Bristol Motor Speedway officials were in Chattanooga this morning along with Xfinity series driver John Hunter Nemechek to announce the Chattanooga recipient of the neighborhood heroes program.

The program returns for its second year and recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in their communities.

In addition the 22 year old son of front row Joe Nemechek and driver of the No. 23 Chevy Camaro for G-M-S racing is in his first season with the team and is running for “Rookie of the year” honors.

Nemechek is currently 9th in points and in pretty good shape for one of the final playoff positions, but don’t expect him to back off the throttle at Bristol. “We are looking for playoff points going into the playoffs and it being one of the final races of the regular season makes it a little bit stressful but I’m in a really good spot right now and we are actually locked in the playoffs and don’t have to worry too much about points or win so we are going to go out and just do everything we can if we have to make gamble to try and win the race we’re going to do it and that’s what we are here to do is win races.”