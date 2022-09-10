One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A wreck has temporarily closed both southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Interstate 81, Airport Parkway in Kingsport, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

As of 1:00 p.m. KPD says that responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision and a vehicle fire on I-81 at mile marker 63.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible to avoid congestion or delays. Those already in the area are advised to use caution, be patient and obey traffic instructions.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you the latest information as it arrives.