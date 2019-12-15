Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Mountain Home National Cemetery

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds spent Saturday afternoon at Mountain Home National Cemetery honoring fallen veterans.

The Johnson City site is one of 1,600 hundred across the country that participate in Wreaths Across America Day.

Organizers said nearly 9,300 wreaths were placed this year for local men and women who have served.

Over 2.1 million were delivered across the country.

Organizers also said everyone associated with this project is a volunteer. They take the time to thank each veteran by name when placing a wreath.

“There are soldiers here who when they passed, there were no family members to remember them and that is really what we do,” said David Carter, the Mountain Home Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America. “They’re not forgotten.”

The Wreaths Across America foundation began in 2006.