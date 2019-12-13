Wreaths Across America Day Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- More than 1,600 cemeteries across the country participate in Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 14.

This includes Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.

Saturday at 12 p.m. there will be a ceremony open to the public at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Over 9,200 wreaths will be placed at this years ceremony for those who have served our country.

Thursday, Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 placed over 400 wreaths ahead of the ceremony which were dedicated by family members of fallen veterans.

Everyone associated with this project is a volunteer and takes the time to thank each veteran by name when placing down the wreath.

“Many family members, they may only have one veteran that they wish to remember, but they’ll donate five wreaths and ten wreaths. We have a couple ladies in Johnson City who donate a hundred wreaths but only one goes to their husband,” said David Carter, Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Thursday more wreaths were brought in to Mountain Home National Cemetery by semi truck.

If you would like to purchase a wreath to dedicate to someone, each wreath is $15.

Most of the donations go to purchase more wreaths for different cemeteries across the country.

“The mission is to remember fallen solders, and honor those who still serve, and teach our children about the freedoms we all enjoy today, and they do this by placing these wreaths in December,” said Carter.

For Saturdays ceremony, no vehicles will be allowed into the cemetery.

However, there will be a handicap accessible van available at the gate to shuttle people needing assistance to the ceremony.