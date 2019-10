JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Work continues on the second planned Johnson City location for family-owned restaurant chain Cootie Brown’s.

The Vella family purchased the building, and construction has been ongoing for more than a year.

Fixtures now adorn the property on North State of Franklin.

The restaurant says they are excited and working around the clock to get the doors open. An opening date has yet to be announced.