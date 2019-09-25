Women-owned businesses team up to raise money for breast cancer research

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) More than 20 women-owned businesses are coming together to raise money for the “Women Mean Business: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” campaign on Wednesday, September 25.

Courtesy: Waterstone Venue

The women are teaming up to fight for a cure to breast cancer. The Making Strides campaign is organized through the American Cancer Society.

The fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Waterstone Venue, a wedding venue in Boones Creek.

The event features vendors selling jewelry, clothing, Tupperware, makeup and much more. There will also be live music, prize drawings, food trucks and entertainment for the whole family.

There is no entry cost, but organizers hope you will make a donation to support the Making Strides campaign and the life-saving research of the American Cancer Society.

The venue is located at 1343 Old Gray Station Rd.