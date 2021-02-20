Women arrested after meet-up for paid sex in Knoxville ends in murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two women are facing charges after the body of a missing Rockwood man was found in East Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Victor Letner, 33, on Wednesday afternoon on Kodak Road in East Knox County. Letner was reported missing Feb. 9. According to KCSO, he died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives say Letner drove to Knoxville to have sex with Kendra Ivey, 24, for money. The two then drove to Kodak Road where investigators say they were met by Ivey’s boyfriend Charlie Richard “Rico” Martinez, 23. KCSO says Martinez allegedly robbed and shot Letner. Martinez and Ivey then allegedly split $40 stolen from Letner.

Martinez is wanted for violation of probation and is being sought for questioning in relation to the incident.

Charlie Richard “Rico” Martinez

Ivey has been charged with felony murder in the case. She is being held on $1 million bond.

Diana Jeanty, 46, has been charged with accessory after the face and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s officers say Jeanty, Martinez’s mother, drove Letner’s vehicle to Virginia and left it in a parking lot. She is being held on $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts should call 865-215-2243 and ask for Detective Ballard.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.