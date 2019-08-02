LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Woman turns 107, shares secret to her longevity: ‘I never got married’

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN) – A woman in New York who turned 107-years-old on Wednesday is sharing her secret to a long life, and it may surprise you.

Upwards of 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.

She says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life, and also continues to exercise, including dancing.

But she also said something about longevity that may have surprised a few people.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married.’”

It seems longevity may run in her family – Signore’s sister is 102.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss