Woman turns 107, shares secret to her longevity: ‘I never got married’

NEW YORK (CNN) – A woman in New York who turned 107-years-old on Wednesday is sharing her secret to a long life, and it may surprise you.

Upwards of 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.

She says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life, and also continues to exercise, including dancing.

But she also said something about longevity that may have surprised a few people.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married.’”

It seems longevity may run in her family – Signore’s sister is 102.